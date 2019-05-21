Fictitious hiring case - Floarea Alesu: I can rest easy after seven years of nightmare

Floarea Alesu, former general director of DGASPC Teleorman, told the judges at the High Court of Cassation and Justice on Monday, at the last term of the appeal in the case file in which the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader is being tried, Liviu Dragnea, that she can rest easy "after seven years of nightmare".

"I can say that I can rest easy after the seven years of nightmare, in which I sacrificed my professional career. I admitted the facts as soon as I learned that the two employees were not coming to work. What could I do? There was nothing else I could have done at the time. What was said in court surprised me as a specialist. How can you say that you have a leadership position and you do not have duties? How could it be said that I did not discuss with the President of the County Council as a director? How? Do you think we keep them on the position? What advantages would I have? Why do you think I called Anisa Niculina Stoica and I did not call Adriana Botorogeanu too? I am retired, I have lost my career. I am the only one who no longer works in the institution. It was not easy to run an institution with a salary of 2,000 lei. I had to know everything. There were disciplinary proceedings committees. I was asked to do and I did. I feel sorry about my career. I worked and I wanted to demonstrate to my child, to prove to him to be proud of me," Floarea Alesu said in the last address before the court.Adriana Botorogeanu, one of the people who would have been fictionally employed at DGASPC Teleorman, asked the judges to have "leniency". "I understood that I was wrong and I regret that I broke the law. What I'm asking you is to have a little leniency for my situation," she said.Olguta Sefu, deputy executive director of DGASPC Teleorman at the time of the deeds, declared herself innocent, adding that she never spoke to Liviu Dragnea."It's a 3-year-old nightmare during which I've lost my job. It is an enormous amount of work in these child protection institutions. I was not helped and consulted in drawing up the organisation chart. It seems impossible that I did not know what was going on, but I really did not know. I consider myself innocent. I never talked to Mr. Dragnea. I did not know that this clerk is there somewhere and I had to cover for her. If you can give me the opportunity to resume my life," Olguta Sefu told the judges.The High Court of Cassation and Justice concluded on Monday the trial of the appeal in the fictitious employment case file from DGASPC Teleorman, where PSD leader Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment for instigation to abuse of office.Anticorruption prosecutors argue that Floarea Alesu, the executive director of DGASPC Teleorman, for undue benefits, would have proceeded to illegally maintain on position two employees - Adriana Botorogeanu and Anisa Niculina Stoica.