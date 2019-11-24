Fifor: I've voted for Romania to go further in next 5 years with a president who can unite Romanians

Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Fifor has stated that he voted with the desire for Romania to go further in the next five years "with a president who can unite the Romanians" and (...) who can bring the country back to "a safe zone."

"Firstly, I've voted with all my heart and I've voted with the desire to go further for the next five years with a president who can unite the Romanians and a president who can bring Romania back to a quiet area, a safe zone and a comfort zone within the borders of this country. A president who can make out of this country a country respected outside the borders, a truly European country. I have the full belief that we have solutions and that we, together with all Romanians can take Romania further. I repeat, I have voted from all my heart because I believe in hope and I believe in the unity of all," Mihai Fifor stated on Sunday, after he cast his vote at a polling station set up at the "Sfantul Sava" National College.When asked how important these elections are, the PSD Secretary General said: "It is a very important moment for Romania, it is a turning point."I hope with all my heart that Romania's citizens go to vote as many as possible, exercise this right to vote, because it is not only a citizen's duty, but I repeat, it is an extremely important moment for the destiny of this country and I have no doubt that this evening we will be able to rewrite the history of this country," Fifor stated.The PSD Secretary General came to vote accompanied by former Social Democrat Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea.