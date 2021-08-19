FIHR head: Mandating Covid digital certificate at hotel check-in, inevitable if 4th wave gains steam

The authorities' mandating the check of the Covid digital certificate at hotel reception desks will be inevitable if the 4th pandemic wave escalates, the president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR) Calin Ile told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"There are concerns [within the hotel sector] about the 4th wave that threatens the hotel activity starting this fall, and this is why our message is for everybody to get vaccinated, as this is the only solution at international level. We, as members of the European umbrella association of hotels, restaurants and cafés HOTREC are following what other countries do, the digital certificate at hotel check-in has already been implemented and if the 4th wave gains steam, this will be the only measure we can also embrace in order to continue our activity. We can no longer accept general restrictions: if there's an alarming evolution of the pandemic, I think the only solution is to enforce restrictions on those who are not vaccinated or do not have a Covid certificate," said Calin Ile.

The FIHR president estimates that such a measure would not reduce the number of hotel customers, as the majority thereof are already vaccinated, Agerpres informs.

"I don't know in detail about the breakdown by vaccinee categories, but let's not forget that Romania has a large rural area, where the vaccination coverage is lower, but if we look at urban centers or the population traveling for vacation, we would see that the vaccination rate is somewhat more acceptable, even if it's not yet at the level of Western countries. So, looking just at hotel customers, we would see that the vaccination rate is higher, so the risks shouldn't be that serious. In addition, there is probably the population that acquired immunity through the disease, so normally the situation should not compare to what happened last fall," said Calin Ile.

The FIHR president estimates that in the following autumn months, tourism business will be 25 percent higher than in autumn 2020, even if a 4th wave were to gain ground.

Catalin Ile participated today in the event where international hotel group Accor announced the launch in Romania of the hotel brands Tribe and Adagio, which will operate at a new location in Bucharest, Nest + Basarab, to be built in the coming years in the Basarab Bridge neighborhood.

The Tribe Bucharest Basarab Hotel and the apartment complex in the Adagio Bucharest Basarab Hotel will be accommodated in the future Nest + Basarab building located on Miron Costin Street, and are planned for opening in 2024.

The 4-star Tribe Bucharest Basarab Hotel will have 85 rooms and will offer customers affordable luxury conditions.

The apartment complex in the Adagio Bucharest Basarab Hotel will have 115 rooms and apartments for guests seeking the comfort of an apartment served by hotel services. The Adagio concept offers rather a living space than a hotel room so that guests have space for sleep, meals, relaxation and work.

The project for the construction of the two hotels is now at the stage of obtaining the necessary building permits.

The investment in the entire complex amounts to 50 million euros.