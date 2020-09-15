Films by Cristi Puiu and Radu Jude, at White Night of Romanian Film, Friday, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

The feature films "Malmkrog" directed by Cristi Puiu, and "Tipografic Majuscul" directed by Radu Jude, are among the productions that can be seen on Friday, at the White Night of Romanian Films, an event that takes place in Bucharest And in Cluj-Napoca, inform the organizers.

Over 35 feature films and short films will be screened in 12 venues in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca in one night and the screenings of some of the films will be followed by discussions with the event's special guests, who will give backstage details and answer questions from the audience until late after midnight.

In Bucharest, the screening spaces are Calea Victoriei 192A, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema - Open Air, "Elvira Popescu" Cinema - indoor and outdoor screening spaces, National Theater Amphitheater, Union Cinematheque (Tickets on Eventbook.ro and at the cashier), Happy Cinema - Liberty Mall, J'ai Bistrot, Apollo111 Theater (free entry - reservations on Eventbook.ro), Unteatru - open air (free entry - reservations on Eventbook.ro), Hollywood Multiplex - Bucharest Mall.

In Cluj-Napoca, the screenings take place at Cinema Victoria.

The White Night of Romanian Films will take place in compliance with the necessary security and social distancing measures during this period. At the entrance, an observational triage will be performed, the temperature will be checked, and the wearing of a mask will be mandatory.

More details about the program can be found on eventbook.ro.

The event is organized by the Film and Urban Culture Association, with the support of the National Center of Cinematography.