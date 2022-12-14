Final electricity consumption down 6.4 pct in first ten months of 2022 (INS)

Final electricity consumption totaled 43.203 billion kWh in the first ten months of this year, down 6.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, whereas in economy, it declined by decreased by 5.6%, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in a press release.

Public lighting decreased by 0.7%, and population consumption went down by 8.8%. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 4.159 billion kWh, down by 251.6 million kWh.

The export of electricity was 5.688 billion kWh, an increase of 691.8 million kWh.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2022, primary energy resources decreased by 0.8%, and electricity resources went down by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

The main primary energy resources totaled 27.607 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down by 218,100 toe compared to the same period of the previous year.

Domestic production amounted to 14.635 million toe, down by 643.700 toe (-4.2%) compared to the first ten months of last year, and imports stood at 12.972 million toe, up by 425.600 toe (+3.4%) .

In this period, electricity resources were 53.051 billion kWh, down 2.491 billion kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Production from thermal power plants was 17.565 billion kWh, down by 429.2 million kWh (-2.4%). Production from hydropower plants was 11.891 billion kWh, down by 3.245 billion kWh (-21.4%), and that from nuclear power plants was 9.071 billion kWh, down by 172.4 million kWh (-1.9%).

Wind power output totaled 5.827 billion kWh, an increase of 674.5 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was 1.657 billion kWh, an increase of 75.4 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2021. AGERPRES