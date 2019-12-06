Finance Minister Citu assures EU counterparts measures will be taken to achieve MTO

Public Finance Minister Florin Citu, attending the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on December 5, assured his EU counterparts that he has identified the package of measures required for achieving a sustainable fiscal consolidation in Romania, the Finance Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

"In the context of the talks on the Stability and Growth Pact, I presented the Council the latest economic data on the budget adjustment. I assured the European partners that this government will take efficient measures to correct the significant deviation from the adjustment path, so that the medium-term budgetary objective (MTO) is attained," said Finance Minister Florin Citu.