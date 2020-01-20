Finance Minister says early elections to be funded from 1 bln lei reserve fund

Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu said on Monday that the state budget has a 1 bln lei reserve fund for the financing of local and parliamentary elections, adding that budget savings from the removal of special pensions, except for those of the magistrates and of the military personnel, are not enough to cover the doubling of child allowances.

"It's not enough, the impact is less than 1 billion lei. There are other budget sources, but we'll discuss them when the time comes. That's what we are doing now, we are looking to identify sources for the implementation of the law on doubling child allowances," Citu said at the Palace of Parliament.

Referring to the possible continuation of the "First Home" program, the FinMin said that he doesn't know if it will be needed anymore, and that a decision on whether to continue it or not will be taken soon.

"There are two aspects. The caps for 2020 are already set, we are looking to see if the program benefits the society in its current structure, it emerged when the economy needed support, today the economy is no longer in crisis, therefore we don't know if it is still necessary in this form. Even if the guarantee caps have been lowered, the loans have further increased, there's a shift to other types of loans, it seems that this is not the only program that supports this market. We will decide on it as soon as possible," FinMin Citu said.