Finance Ministry borrows 428.5 million RON from banks on Monday, 9.68% interest per annum

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 428.5 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 119 months, at an average yield of 9.68% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 200 million RON, and the banks subscribed 693.2 million RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract 30 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in October 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 3.4 billion RON, to which the amount of 465 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 3.865 billion RON, is 760 million RON less than the one that was scheduled in September, of 4.625 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.AGERPRES