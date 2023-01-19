Finance Ministry draws 4.194 billion RON from banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 4.194 billion RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 78 months, at an yield rate of 7.38 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 4.659 million RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract 75 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds, Agerpres informs.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.345 billion RON, is 315 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December, of 5.03 billion RON, and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.