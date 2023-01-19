 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Finance Ministry draws 4.194 billion RON from banks on Thursday

Ministerul Finanțelor Publice
MFP Ministerul Finanțelor

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 4.194 billion RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 78 months, at an yield rate of 7.38 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 4.659 million RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract 75 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds, Agerpres informs.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.345 billion RON, is 315 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December, of 5.03 billion RON, and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.