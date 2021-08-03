Finance Ministry draws 60 million lei from banks in addition to Monday's auction

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday drew 60 million lei from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 442 million lei, at an interest rate of 3.50% per annum, by a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 111 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was 60 million lei, and the banks submitted bids worth 135 million lei.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow 3.7 billion lei from commercial banks of which 1.3 billion lei by two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 2.4 billion lei by seven government bond issues, both in August 2021, Agerpres informs.

An additional 360 million could be added from additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 4.06 billion lei is 1.205 billion lei below that scheduled for July 2021 (5.265 billion lei) and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the government deficit.