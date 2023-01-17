Finance Ministry draws 75 million RON from banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Tuesday, 75 million RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 109 months, at an yield rate of 7.67 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 75 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 405 million RON, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.345 billion RON, is 315 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December, of 5.03 billion RON, and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.