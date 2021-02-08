Finance Ministry draws 951.4 million lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed 951.4 million lei from banks, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 31 months, at an average yield of 1.99% per year, according to data provided by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 600 million lei, and banks subscribed over 2.411 billion lei.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, by which the state wants to attract another 90 million lei at the yield set on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance planned, in February 2021, loans from commercial banks of 4.6 billion lei, of which 600 million through an issue of discount treasury certificates and four billion lei through seven issues of government bonds.

To these can be added the amount of 600 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The amount, slightly over the one scheduled in January 2021 (5.115 billion lei), will be invested in refinancing public debt and financing the state budget deficit.