Finance Ministry draws additional 90 million lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance drew on Tuesday 90 million lei from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 767.9 million lei through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 61 months and an average yield of 6.59% per annum, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 90 million lei and banks submitted offers worth 345 million lei.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned to borrow from commercial banks in September 2023 for an amount of 6 billion lei, to which an additional 855 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.855 billion lei is 1.61 billion lei higher than the 5.245 billion lei programmed in August and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.