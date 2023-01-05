Finance Ministry draws over 3.3 bln RON from banks

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 3.347 billion RON from banks, through two issues of benchmark government bonds, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, the MF drew 1.979 billion RON through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 160 months, at an average yield rate of 8.11 ppa. The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks subscribed 2.359 billion RON, told Agerpres.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 60 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

Also, the ministry drew 1.368 billion RON through a bond issue, with a residual maturity of 39 months, at an average yield rate of 7.30 ppa. The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.749 billion RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 60 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.345 billion RON, is 315 million RON higher than the one scheduled in December, of 5.03 billion RON, andwill be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.