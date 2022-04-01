Finance Ministry planning to raise over 3.4 bln RON this April

The Finance Ministry is planning to raise this April 3 billion RON from commercial banks, of which 300 million RON through an issue of discounted T-bills and 2.7 billion RON through nine government bond issues.

Another 405 million RON may add through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to the bond auctions.The total of 3.405 billion RON is 500 million RON less than the 3.905 billion RON scheduled for March and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.According to the prospectus published in the Official Journal, the Finance Ministry has an auction scheduled for April 21 for a discount certificate issue worth 300 million RON maturing on March 29, 2023.Nine benchmark bond issues will also be launched this April, worth a total of 2.7 billion RON and followed the next day by an additional non-competitive bidding session for 15 percent of the initial value of the bonds (405 million RON in total).Thus, a 400 million RON issue is scheduled for April 7, seven issues of 300 million RON each on April 4, 7, 11 (two of them), 14, and 18 (two of them), and one of 200 million RON on April 4. AGERPRES