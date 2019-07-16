Finance Ministry raises 75 ml lei from banks, in addition to Monday's offering

The Ministry of Public Finance raised 75 million lei from banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's offering, when it raised 500 million lei for a yield of 4.35 pct per annum through a benchmark bond issue with 81-month residual maturity, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million lei and the bids amounted to 285 million lei.

The Ministry of Public Finance is planning to raise this July 4.21 bln lei from commercial banks, of which 300 million lei through an issue of discount T-bills, and 3.4 billion lei through new government bond issues; 510 million lei could add to the previous figures through additional non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

Compared to June, the loans planned by the Finance Ministry in July are by 215 million lei or 4.86 pct lower. The amounts raised will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.