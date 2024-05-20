Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Finance Ministry raises nearly RON 540 ml from banks

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday RON 539.5 million from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 36 months, at an average yield of 6.28 pct per annum, the National Bank of Romania announced.

The face value of the issue was RON 500 million, and banks submitted bids worth RON 674.5 million.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the Finance Ministry intends to borrow another RON 75 million for the yield set on Monday.

The Public Finance Ministry is planning to borrow this May RON 5.2 billion from commercial banks; another RON 690 million could add to this amount through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 5.89 billion is by RON 890 million lower than the RON 6.78 billion planned for April 2024, and will be used to refinance public debt and cover the state budget deficit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.