Finance Ministry, Stock Exchange, Financial Supervisory Authority mull capital market strategy

The Public Finance Ministry is in talks with the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for a capital market strategy to attract both issuers and clients for the capital market, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday.

"You mentioned something very important for Romania: the transition to emerging market status. I think that we have gone over this too easily in the public space and this aspect should be emphasized, because for the Stock Exchange this is tantamount to Romania's joining the European Union. The world's most important investment funds, the toughest and with the most money will all of a sudden have access to the Romanian capital market. We are suddenly on the radars of all these investors, they can see us, they can invest with just one click, and you'll see that the impact on the capital market will be huge," Citu told an online event organized by Financial Intelligence.

He specified that the Public Finance Ministry is discussing with the Stock Exchange and the Financial Supervisory Authority a strategy for the capital market aimed at attracting issuers and clients to the capital market.

"We must look at the offer. In Romania we know very well that this was the problem. We are discussing with the Stock Exchange and ASF a strategy for the capital market. From the Finance Ministry's point of view, a strategy can only involve tax things - and we'll see what they will be in the next period - but we are on it, we want to do everything we can to attract both issuers and clients to the capital market, we must tackle both sides. The problem of the clients has been solved with the transition to the status of emerging market. More eyes will be now fixed on us. The issuers must come now too. The Romanian companies must be convinced that financing through the capital market is a very good alternative to financing from the banking market," the FinMin explained.