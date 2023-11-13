FinMin Bolos: The objective regarding the 2024 budget is to gear it towards investment

The objective of the national budget for 2024 is gearing towards investment and the provision of appropriate allocations for the major public services - healthcare and education, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said on Monday.

"We are building the budget on the legislation that is in force at the moment and in accordance with the procedures that we also have in force. It is a budget that we are trying to gear towards investment; that is the objective that we have set for 2024, and with regard to the big public services - I'm talking about healthcare and education - they still have spending allocations that will allow them to modernise, digitally transform, and also to implement consistent investment," Bolos told a meeting of the Local Authorities Summit organised in Bucharest.

Asked if the application of the new pension law will allow these allocations, he answered: "Is the new pension law approved so that the budgetary impact estimated by the World Bank is taken into account? If it is, we will see what the measures are that we have to take so that we can support these rights, which are rightly granted to pensioners, from the budget for 2024 and the following years."

He added that in case the new pension law enters into force in the form adopted by the executive, the duty of the government, according to the law, is to take into account the budgetary impact generated by its implementation.

"A budget that contains substantial resources in the area of digital transformation and combatting tax evasion is one that all Romanians are waiting for. And, then, highlighted distinctly in the budget, we'll see if the budget is realised and produces effects, so that the effects will be consistent to ensure the financial sustainability of the rights that come under the new pension law."

Bolos pointed out that an extremely serious analysis should be carried out on the estimated impact of the new pension law.