FinMin Caciu: All elements of support to be financed from budget, without affecting public deficit

The social support package we have come up with requires a pressure on the deficit, but all the elements of support for the Romanian economy will be financed from the budget without affecting the public deficit, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Monday, during his participation in the "Government's Hour" in Parliament.

He explained that he took over "a complicated situation," and "the first thing we did to stabilize Romania was to offer it a budget according to the law."

"We have taken over a very complicated situation. I don't want to accuse the ones who ruled before us of hypocrisy, but complicated situations are always inherited. A complicated situation representing huge deficits, a current account deficit of 7pct, a large government deficit, projected to reach 7.13pct in 2021, from a 9.4pct in 2020, a 13.7pct increase in public debt in just two years... I announced from the beginning that the situation is complicated: an inflation that tripled in one year, in 2021, from 2.4pct, we took over from 5.5pct. So, here there are the elements which development worried us. We took over the rule, we took over the government and we are trying to balance and stabilize Romania. The first thing we did to stabilize Romania was to offer a budget according to law, before starting the financial exercise," said the Minister of Finance.

He added that "this has led to fiscal-budgetary predictability, to the generation of trust among both foreign and Romanian investors."

The Minister of Finance participates, on Monday, in the Plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at "Government's Hour," answering thus to an invitation of the Save Romania Union (USR), which asked the dignitary to explain the measures to stop the price increases and to control the deficit.

AGERPRES.