FinMin Caciu says all companies with outstanding profits will pay solidarity tax

Guvernul Romaniei
Adrian Caciu

The solidarity tax will be paid by "all companies that have made outstanding profits," Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Tuesday.

"The discussion for the public space will certainly close after June 25, when the tax is paid," said Caciu, at Parliament.

According to him, some products have been clarified, others remain under discussion. Asked whether products resulting from the processing of crude oil would also be introduced, the minister replied: "Absolutely all of them."

"I explained that all companies that have made outstanding profits will pay this tax. Wait until June 25 to see what I am relying on," Adrian Caciu said. AGERPRES

