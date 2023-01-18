FinMin Caciu: Visible decrease in inflation as of March, estimate for end of year, single-digit inflation

Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday that starting with March there will be a more visible decrease in inflation, a gradual reduction, noting that the Government aims for inflation to have only one digit by the end of 2023, told Agerpres.

"Inflation increases faster than it decreases and it is good to be careful when it starts to increase or to intervene more quickly because when it decreases, it takes longer to mitigate it. We have taken measures and the most important measure is the one with the regulation of energy prices for a period of two years. This will allow for the utility or administered price component to no longer be included in the prices of goods and services. On the other hand, we must also take care of the fuel component and the food production one, because we have to reduce the dependence on imports," said the Minister of Finance in Parliament, when asked about the Government's measures to reduce inflation.

He stated that from March, a more visible decrease in inflation will be noticed.

"From the perspective of inflation, I believe that starting with March we will have a more visible decrease in inflation, a gradual reduction. I saw that BNR [the National Bank of Romania] is optimistic about approaching a single-digit inflation, namely the third quarter. What we, the Government, have set ourselves as a goal, is for inflation to have a single digit, by the end of 2023. We must act permanently. I mean, you cannot say that what you have done is enough. You must act in total adaptation, because, for example, in February we see what the effect of the embargo on Russian oil is, we need to see if we have a shock in terms of the offer prices in the retail fuel delivery area. We will make a decision then if there are elements of intervention. This is the biggest enemy that we are fighting as a Government, namely inflation. This is not only in Romania," said Adrian Caciu.