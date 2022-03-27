FinMin Caciu: 'We are focused on finalizing application guidelines of four support programs for Romanian companies'

The Finance Ministry is working on finalizing the application guidelines of the four support programs for Romanian companies, amounting to 7.5 billion RON, Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu announced on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"The local economy will be sustained, and the dialogue with the business environment is essential in finding out the real needs of the economy! This was the conclusion of the meetings I have had in the last two days, together with my colleague, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Chesnoiu, in Bistrita," wrote the Minister of Finance.

He emphasized that he had talked a lot with business people, farmers, small business owners and local authorities, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I am pleased to note that everyone is confident in Romania's potential to overcome these difficult times - with the only condition that the state holds on to its programs for financing the economy, especially the small and medium-sized companies. I have retained this message and I assure the entrepreneurs that, together with all the colleagues from the Ministry of Finance, we are focused on finalizing the application guidelines of the four support programs for Romanian companies: SME Prod - for the industrialization of the economy, Rural Invest Program - for financing rural businesses, Garant Construct Program - for the construction sector and the Innovation Program - for inventions and innovations," stated Adrian Caciu.

The Minister of Finance expressed his conviction that there will be many applicants from Bistrita for these programs amounting to 7.5 billion RON.

"I am saying this because I have seen that the support of the local authorities for entrepreneurs is at its greatest, and the involvement of the County Council President, Mr. Radu Moldovan, as well as of the mayors of the county is of help in implementing the governmental programs. That is why we will be ready to finance projects for the businesses in the mountain area and for the farmers from Bistrita. They are hardworking and fair people and they deserve all the help they need!," mentioned Adrian Caciu.