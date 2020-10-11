FinMin Citu accuses PSD of economic terrorism, throwing Romania into chaos for some votes

Finance Minister Florin Citu has called on the Sociasl Democratic Party (PSD) to stop what he dubs "economic terrorism," saying that no politician has the right "to sentence Romania to poverty, hyper-inflation and astronomical interest rates for some more votes."

"Mr Ciolacu [PSD national chairman], that's enough! I am calling on PSD to stop economic terrorism. All parties that at this difficult time to the world economy are forcing a widening in the national government deficit through laws that increase government outlays or reduce government receipts are guilty of economic terrorism against Romania. The European Commission, the rating agencies, the investors are looking very carefully at Romania at this moment. PSD's slippages could lead to a cut by at least 13 billion euros of the EU funds for Romania and a downgrade in the country's rating, which would mean economic collapse. Mr. Ciolacu, I am publicly asking you to stop this economic terrorism!" Citu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.He pointed out that, until the general election on December 6, there are two more ECOFIN meetings where Romania can lose EU funds."At the same time, very important - until the December 6 election all three rating agencies publish their country ratings of Romania. Through transparency and monthly discussions, we have managed to show the rating agencies that we are a government responsible for Romania's finances. But, and here the agencies are right, how much longer can we resist the terror attacks coming from the Romanian Parliament dominated by irresponsible populists? It is important for all Romanians to know that PSD is throwing Romania into economic chaos in order to win a few more votes. No politician has the right to sentence Romania to poverty, hyper-inflation and astronomical interest rates just to win a few more votes," added Citu.