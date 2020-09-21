FinMin Citu: Capital market in Romania is a click away from billions of euro

The status of emerging market for the Romanian capital market means that companies in Romania are a click away from the billions of euro that will be invested, stated, on Monday, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"We spoke before of this moment and I believe that we glossed over in society over what means to join the FTSE Russell. It is equal, I said then too, it is equal to Romania's entry into the European Union. Because then we suddenly had access to a very large market. We were part of a common market and of course all the companies in Romania had access suddenly to a very large market. This means also entering this FTSE Russell index. It means that suddenly, the companies in Romania, the capital market in Romania is seen, is a click away from billions of euro that want to be invested. There are people who watch the markets daily, where to invest money. There are billions and billions of euro in this world, and from now they can invest in a single click in Romania too. Companies in Romania can finance themselves more easily," said Florin Citu at the event that marked the naming of Romania as a Secondary Emerging Market.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Public Finance also used the capital market for financing and mentioned Fidelis, a success and a first because titles in euro were also launched.

At the same time, Florin Citu said that the next stage would be going to the MSCI, the largest market.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he did not see support from the previous governments for the capital market and he does not see today a support of the parliamentary majority that passed the law that bans listing on capital markets.

"I wish that in the future, now that the capital market has the status of emerging market, start-ups in Romania, maybe even unicorns, find financing here. It would be more healthy for everyone," said Florin Citu.

The capital market in Romania was included in the indexes of global index provider FTSE Russell for emerging markets starting with September 21, 2020.