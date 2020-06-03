FinMin Citu: PSD's actions in Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism

The actions of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Romanian Parliament are economic terrorism and the party is seeking votes by collapsing the economy following the increase of budgetary spending with no financing source, the Finance Minister, Florin Citu, believes.

"The PSD's actions in the Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism. There is no doubt here. The PSD has a single purpose: to win a few more votes even if that means collapsing the economy for the next ten years. Ciolacu has opposed the prolonging of the state of emergency because he stood to gain if the health crisis had a larger negative impact on Romanians (remember the apocalyptic scenarios with tens of thousands of victims launched by him)", the Finance Minister wrote, on Wednesday, on his Facebook page.

According to him, the PSD is seeking votes by collapsing the economy following the increase of budget spending that has no source of financing.

"Ciolacu does not want economic growth and welfare for all Romanians because he has nothing to gain. He will do everything to collapse the economy and create chaos and panic. Then the PSD and Ciolacu win. PSD is acting like a terrorist organization. We will stop, as until now, these terrorist attacks of the PSD on economic stability. We will not let them crash the economy," Florin Citu wrote.

PSD announced, by a release remitted to AGERPRES, that the MPs of the party will reject, on Wednesday, in the Chamber of Deputies, the emergency ordinance by which the Orban Government postponed until August 1 the doubling of children's allowances. The Social Democrats added that there is money for this doubling of allowances.