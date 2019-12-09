FinMin Citu, ready to unveil budget to Parliament

Finance Minister Florin Citu on Monday gave assurances that he is ready to unveil the national budget to Parliament, to debate it in committees and to argue each chapter, all before the winter holidays.

"I am ready to come up with the budget before Parliament, to debate it in committees, to argue every line of it. You will see another kind of minister. I have gone down into all the budget details, I know every chapter by ministries, and I will be there ready to defend each chapter. I am ready to come up with the budget in Parliament and explain why this budget is best for Romania. I am preparing to be in Parliament for the budget debates. Friday [December 6] I already approved the caps for each ministry. The deadline I have set [for unveiling the budget to Parliament] is December 15-20. I hope I can continue with it, but it will be ready before the winter holidays, surely (...)," Citu told RFI radio broadcaster.Asked if the option of passing the budget by taking responsibility for it before Parliament is being considered, the minister replied: "I do not know, that's up to the prime minister to decide (...) I have not discussed that."At the same time, Citu emphasised that the day will be somehow saved this year in late this month, if possible.Regarding the budget deficit, Citu said it be rather close to 4%."Rather close to 4%. It will be very difficult for us to get below 4%, but rather close to 4%. (...)," said Citu.Citu is expected today in Parliament for debates and a vote on the simple motion "PNL Government, your name is austerity," initiated by 41 Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators.While the passage of a qualified censure motion results in the fall of the Government, unqualified motions adopted against the members of the Cabinet do not lead to revocation and do not compel them to resign.