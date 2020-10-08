FinMin Citu: We will contract 250-million euros loan from EIB for Iasi Emergency Hospotal

The Executive on Thursday approved, at the government meeting, a memorandum regarding the contracting of a 250 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), for the Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital, informed the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, at the end of the government meeting."A memorandum has been approved by which a loan of 250 million euros is contracted from the EIB to support the investment objective of the Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital. The total value of the investment is 500 million euros. The project is to be half supported by European funds and half by the budget. This loans is meant to support the investments until we receive the money from the EU so that we do not delay to start of the construction works for this objective. The implementation of the project will be ensured by the Ministry of Health," said Citu.
Eugen Teodorovici: De ce grăbesc Iohannis și PNL alegerile? entru că știu din sondaje că guvernarea îi erodează
Poliția Română încurajează cetățenii să-i reclame pe cei care nu poarta mască! Iată la ce număr puteți trimite poze
Berlinul devine un punct fierbinte pe harta contaminărilor, depăşind pragul critic de 50 cazuri de coronavirus la 100.000 de locuitori
Medicul Monica Pop se revoltă: ‘De ce a fost riscată SĂNĂTATEA celor mulți? A fost ceva PREMEDITAT?!’
Victor Ciutacu, după ce România a atins un nou record de morți: ‘Guvernul a uitat convenabil să raporteze 17 morți de COVID -19, până după alegeri’
IMAGINI INCREDIBILE de la o petrecere cu 200 de persoane: Luptătorii de la TRUPELE SPECIALE au intrat în restaurant ca să le dea afară
Documentarul Colectiv, care arată corupţia din interiorul sistemului sanitar din România, va avea premiera în SUA în noiembrie