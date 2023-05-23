FinMin: Romania will observe commitments made to reduce budget deficit

Romania will observe the commitments made to reduce the budget deficit, but a balanced strategy is needed at the level of the European Union, which takes into account the continuation of the measures taken by the Government to accelerate investments, stated the minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, in a meeting with the European commissioner for budget and administration, Johannes Hahn.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, Adrian Caciu discussed, on Tuesday, with the delegation led by Johannes Hahn, about the main measures taken by Romania in terms of accelerating the drawing of European funds and the implementation of reforms related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in the context of the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework.

"Romania is stable from a macroeconomic point of view, which was also confirmed by the European Commission, in the Spring Economic Forecast Report, for the year 2023, where our country appears with the highest economic growth in the region. This is mainly due to the premises created by the good absorption of European funds together with the implementation of the PNRR reforms. Another advantage is the positive evolution of the labor market, a trend also registered on the goods and services side," said the minister of Finance.

Another topic of interest was the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework, a context in which Adrian Caciu emphasized that it must be a targeted one, covering the most urgent problems of the European Union, without affecting the allocations of the main policies, that of cohesion and common agricultural policy, as well as the ceiling of own resources.

On the other hand, the minister of Finance appreciated the flexibility of the rules on the Fiscal Pact, stating that Romania is in a good position, at the European level, in terms of the level of public debt, which is on the decline and estimated to reach 47% of GDP.AGERPRES