FinMin Teodorovici calls deficit policy right

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici has said on Monday that the projected government deficit will not be exceeded at the end of the year, rejecting claims that the deficit in the first five months is very high.

"Do not listen to the Opposition, who last year was saying the same thing about the deficits in the beginning of the year; it was very clearly proved at the end of the year our policy of running a deficit during the year was demonstrably a correct approach. We did not exceed last year what we had pledged to do, and this year will be the same. The deficit five months into the year is 1.4 percent, and in the end it will be what we said in 2018 namely 2.76 percent," said Teodorovici in response to a question about information reported by the Opposition that the five-month deficit would be very high, similar to the one during the crisis.

He said that the purpose of the budget revision is to identify the precise places where additional amounts are needed.

Asked if the ruling coalition on Monday discussed any ordinance on reducing ministerial positions, Teodorovici said that an analysis of the entire central administration was discussed.

"Both chairs of the coalition announced that an analysis will be conducted, an assessment of the entire central administration, in terms of structure, numbers, state undersecretaries, their capacity. Individual assessments of each state secretary will be conducted over the next few days. That is urgent, because we are talking about the efficiency of the administration and its budget," added Teodorovici.