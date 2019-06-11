FinMin Teodorovici: Enough money in coffers for what we pledged to accomplish until year-end

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici reiterated on Tuesday that there is enough money in the coffers until the end of the year for both investments and wage and pension expenditures, but that if a particular public spending category can be logically adjusted, this should be done.

Asked about the circular note sent to budget managers, advising them to cut expenses, Teodorovici said that they should proceed to an analysis and if expenses can be reduced, they should act accordingly.

"Until the end of the year we have the necessary money for what we pledged to accomplish, both in terms of investments and expenses related to the Romanians' incomes, pensions or wages. But I say this again, if a public expense can be adjusted in a logical way, why not do so?," the Finance Minister said at the end of the meeting at the Victoria Palace of Government with the Mayor of Bucharest and sector mayors.

Teodorovici also mentioned that such an analysis must be carried out at the first budget revision this year for getting to know precisely in what direction the government needs to act, but refused to say whether the revision will be positive or not.

"We'll see at the time of the revision," he said.

Asked if there will be layoffs, the FinMin replied that no such thing will happen.

In a different thread, Eugen Teodorovici reiterated that in two years at the most, Romania might no longer run a deficit.

"28 billion lei is not a big amount for a country like Romania, which has many areas where money is being spent without justification. (...) Only that Romania is not in a situation where it needs to focus strictly on narrowing the deficit. We must also make a lot of investments," Teodorovici said.