FinMin Teodorovici: Governing programme needs to be updated to today's market requirements

The governing programme needs to be updated to today's market requirements, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Monday evening in a press conference.

"The governing programme needs to be updated to today's market demands. I have always said the same thing, both in 2016 and 2017. I have not changed my point of view and it is difficult for me to change it, it is not that I have to be consistent, but I have no reason to change it. So any such very important programme for a country's government needs to be adapted to the current situation, because there can always be demands, needs in the market that need to be included as measures in that governing program," Teodorovici said."I think that the next week, if I am not mistaken, even Mrs Prime Minister will have a first meeting with the representatives of the economic environment, with the Coalition for the Development of Romania, and not only, and I think that such a dialogue should take place periodically, to have it established. That is, on a monthly basis, in working groups with the business environment on taxation, by area, perhaps on a quarterly basis at prime minister level, so that she follow what is mutually agreed that needs to be adapted, changed, added to the legislation in force, regardless of the area in the economy. That's how we were working at least for the past few years and things went out the way we and the others wanted, which actually counts as a message. Our role is precisely that of being, listening, understanding - if you listen and do not understand then that is a problem - so to listen, understand and act exactly in the way the economy indicates. That's why we said that the governing programme is a document to update step by step as somebody teaches us today ... On the second pillar of pensions (mandatory private pension funds, ed. n.) and the banking side, I do not think you have heard the ones and the others leaving dissatisfied from discussions from the MFP (Ministry of Public Finance, ed. n.) after the dialogue we opened with both areas, when we said we have to achieve a state of normality. This is a dialogue and as evidence you have seen the press releases of these associations - both the ARB (Romanian Banks Association, ed. n.) and the Romanian Association of Private Pension Administrators. And we will continue. I repeat: the logic is the same, we will go forward, and if there are market requirements on this Ordinance 114 or another area we are open to dialogue," Eugen Teodorovici said.