FinMin Teodorovici: None of what has already been approved remains without funding

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Friday told a press conference in Galati that none of the already approved national investment programmes will remain without funding this year.

He assured the audience that, despite the speculations that appeared in the public space, "nothing bad will happen" in terms of investments or the population's income.

"Nothing bad will happen. All funding will go as planned. None of the already approved programmes, and we have a provision in this respect, an approval, will remain without funding. All the investments and the population's income will continue," said Teodorovici.

With respect to the budget deficit, he specified that the budgets of ministries will be re-balanced at the first budget revision.

