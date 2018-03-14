FinMin Teodorovici: Payment for tax liabilities to be made by stoppage-at-source for persons collecting royalties

Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Thursday that the payment of tax liability will be made through stoppage-at-source for the people who collect royalties.

"I want to make just a single mention regarding this ordinance, namely copyright. Here, we thought of the stoppage-at-source and the exemption of the payment obligations for health and social security contributions for those who are also employees. It is an addition that existed last year, too (...) a normal addition and, we believe, it's good omen for those who are targeted by this new mechanism," Eugen Teodorovici said.When asked if there is still an obligation for those who filed Form 600 to also submit the single tax form, he said that this is necessary so that the National Agency for Fiscal Administration [ANAF] have all the necessary income information in order to calculate the tax, if these pieces of information were not provided."Therefore, if the taxpayer has only submitted the form 600, it is clear that there is still a lack of information at the ANAF level, such as revenues, so that we can calculate the tax, therefore it is logical for the taxpayer to submit the single tax form. But as a matter of principle, as long as the ANAF has all the information, if it has information for all these categories of obligations, I was telling you that one no longer needs to submit a new form, but such cases are only a few, because either one has filed the form 230 or the form 600, and did not submit other forms which showed very clearly the revenues for the previous year and the current one," Teodorovici said.