FinMin Teodorovici: Pensions will increase by 10 pct from July 1

Pensions will increase by 10pct from July 1 and there will be no problems regarding the payment of pensions and salaries, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici assured on Thursday.

"There is money and there will be by the end of the year for pensions and salaries. We look very carefully at each figure - we have preliminary data that will be posted tomorrow on the Finance Ministry website, because then it is the legal term, and the data show that we are on the schedule that we have had since the beginning of the year, a graph on which we also estimated and approved Parliament's budget in 2018. There may be fluctuations, in the VAT area, in the excise duties area, in different areas, but overall this year we will be as we pledged in terms of collection plan and not only," Teodorovici told Antena 3 private TV broadcaster."For each measure we have had for this year, the budgetary impact was planned for this year in the budget. All that has been planned this year will be achieved. Pensions will increase by 10pct as of July 1," said Teodorovici , reiterating that "there are no and there will be no problems with pensions or salaries."In addition, he argued that there are many areas from where money can be brought.