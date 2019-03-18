FinMin Teodorovici: To come up with amendment proposal of OUG 114, following dialogue, not through coercion

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici announced on Monday in Parliament that the Government will come up with a proposal to amend Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, resulting from the dialogue and the interest of the business environment, not through the coercion or under the pressure of companies.

"I have always been a man of dialogue, and I will repeat it as many times as necessary. And, as a result of last-minute dialogue, not through coercion, not under the pressure of companies, but for the interest of the business environment in Romania and of the Romanian citizens we will come up in the next period with a proposal to change OUG 114. Here I would like to emphasize very clearly the support and the very good proposals from the colleagues from UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, ed.n.] both when we built the 2019 budget and in the case of Ordinance 114, something I would also like from other parties in Parliament. I ask those who do not believe in the effects of this legislative act to make an impact analysis in order to compare the economic situation before this act and after we have the new approved form," Teodorovici said in the debate on the motion "The PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] Greed Undermines the National Economy," initiated by Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal party (PNL) and People's Movement Party (PMP).

He accused the initiators of the motion of lying as they claim the ruling coalition does not respect their promises.

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies discussed on Monday the simple motion against Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici. Titled "The PSD Greed Undermines the National Economy," the motion was initiated by USR, PNL and PMP.