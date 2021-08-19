 
     
FinMin Vilceanu: Inflation is not at record level nor it is 5pct; this is BNR estimate

Inflation is not at a record level nor is it 5%, this being an estimate of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Dan Vilceanu stated on Thursday, at the Ministry of Finance.

"No, inflation is not at a record level and it is not 5% either. 5% is an estimate of the National Bank (...) From my point of view, this should be discussed first of all with the National Bank. On the other hand, the Romanian Government has not taken any measures to generate inflation this year and here let me remind you that we have not increased employee incomes and all the measures taken were in the direction of reducing inflation and not growth, but you should know that there is no economic growth, it was not invented in the world, without having an inflationary push," said Vilceanu.

According to data published this month by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in July 2021, from 3.9% in June, given that non-food goods rose by 7, 64%, services with 2.74%, and food goods with 2.33%.

The BNR recently announced that it had increased its inflation forecast to 5.6% by the end of this year and to 3.4% by the end of next year.

Prime Minister Florin Citu participated, on Thursday morning, in the handover-takeover ceremony for the position of Minister of Finance, with Dan Vilceanu taking over, Agerpres informs.

