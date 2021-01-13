Finnish Ambassador to connect Brasov Mayor and Finish companies, experts in smart-city field, to cooperate

On Wednesday, the Ambassador of Finland to Romania, Marjut Akola, invited the Mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, to participate in the smart cities forum, and also offered to initiate a dialogue between Finnish experts and companies in this field and the Brasov Municipality regarding the smart development of the city at the foothill of the Tampa Mountain, the press office of the Brasov City Hall informed on Wednesday.

The discussion between the Brasov and the Finnish diplomat took place online, a first in what concerns the meetings of the mayors of Brasov with foreign diplomats.

"The Embassy of Finland and the Finnish trade promotion organization Bussines Finland cooperate with leading experts and companies to support them in building their global partnerships. Smart city is one of our priority areas in Romania and Central Europe where we see much potential for mutually beneficial cooperation and exchange of know-how," said the Finnish diplomat, according to the same source.Regarding the participation in the smart-cities forum, Marjut Akola specified that, due to the current restrictions, the discussions could take place in an online format, within a webinar to be organized in the coming months.