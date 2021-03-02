Fire at Inotesti broke out from a welding machine

The fire that broke out on Monday evening in the hall of a factory making petroleum-based products in the Colceag rural town, Inotesti village, was most probably caused by a welding machine that was used inappropriately, in disregard of the legal norms, the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency situations informed, according to AGERPRES.

The fire damaged a hall, completely, where there were a few offices and tools, and violently spread on a surface of approximately 700-sq m.

Near the respective hall, there were eight petroleum reservoirs, with the team proceeding to locate and extinguish the fire and also to cool these residues deposits.

Two men of 53 and 59 suffered severed burns and they are now hospitalized at the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.

The victims got hurt when trying to extinguish the fire, they were not in the hall where the fire broke out.