Fire burns down 35 hectares of forestland; firefighters take eight hours to put it out

About 35 hectares of dry vegetation and forest litter burned down on Tuesday night in a forest fire at Vladeni, Brasov County, as firefighters took about eight hours to extinguish all the outbreaks, the Brasov Emergency Inspectorate reported on Wednesday morning.

According to the quoted source, joining the military and volunteer firefighters of SVSU Dumbravita were members of the 4X4 Rescue Association, who assisted with water transportation, as well as workers of the local forestry district.On Wednesday morning, another forest fire broke out in the village of Ohaba. Firefighters from Fagaras rushed to the scene, with two special fire engines. As of 09:00hrs, local, the fire spread over two two hectares, according to the source.