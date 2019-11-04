Firea: Dancila will enter runoff, we will not ask her resignation from PSD helm

The general mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, declared on Sunday evening that the outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the presidential elections, has had a good election campaign and stressed that all Social Democrats have earnestly been involved in supporting her.

"The PSD members and supporters will not vote for Mr. Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections. We all respect him, we love him as a great actor, but this has nothing to do with the position of candidate for the presidential elections, and during this campaign, even if it was short, all the less he proved that he has the necessary qualities for a state politician. (...) [Viorica Dancila] is the PSD candidate, she is our candidate, she had a good campaign, in the given conditions, with a fallen government in the middle of the campaign. You realize that it has not been very easy. She was the most visible candidate for these elections, in the sense of presence in the territory. She met many people, she did not shy away from people. Even where, in a county, it was announced that a counter-demonstration would be organized, she did not fear and went," Firea told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.The mayor general, who is also leader of the PSD Bucharest, was asked about the fact that some Social Democratic leaders would make a "counter-game" and would not want Viorica Dancila to enter the runoff of the presidential elections, so that she could be changed later from the PSD helm."There have been these scenarios presented in the press, but unfortunately for those who announced such possible situations, the reality on the ground contradicts them. (...) That would be quite shameful on our part: nobody holds us by force. (...) We will have elections for the PSD leadership in a few years, we have a chairperson in office. And I do not think we will be in that situation where someone comes to ask for her resignation. I am convinced that Mrs. Dancila will enter the runoff," Gabriela Firea also said.