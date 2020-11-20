First COVID-19 patient from Sibiu County Hospital transferred abroad

A man diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted to the County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in central Sibiu, was transferred abroad at the request of the family, being the first case of its kind in this hospital, the medical director of the hospital, doctor Florin Grosu, told AGERPRES.

"We had a request for transfer abroad. [The patient - ed.n.] was transferred safely, medically insured, at the request of the family," explained Florin Grosu.

The spokeswoman of Sibiu International Airport, Alexandra Pacurar, confirmed to AGERPRES that a patient was transferred from Sibiu to Germany on a private charter.

"We confirm that we had an ambulance flight on 18.11.2020 that took over a passenger heading for Germany," said Alexandra Pacurar.

The most patients with COVID-19 in Sibiu County are treated at SCJU.

Sibiu County has recorded an infection rate of 9.01 per thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days, an increase from the previous day when the rate was 9 per thousand inhabitants, according to the report submitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group.