First edition of Romanian Cyber Security Challenge to take place in Bucharest on Saturday

The first edition of the Romanian Cyber Security Challenge - RoCSC20, an annual event that seeks to reward local best talents in cyber security, will take place on Saturday, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT- RO) reported on Friday on its Facebook page.

The 31 young people making up #TeamRomania provisional group will also enter the competition for the places in team Europe, which will participate in the International Cyber Security Challenge 2021. The other participants will compete just to test their cybersecurity skills.According to organisers, the Open section is now receiving registrations from competitors regardless of age.The participants will compete in three categories of the challenge: Juniors (16-20 years old), Seniors (21-25 years old) and Open (no age requirements), with the mention that for the first two categories only the 31 of young people who qualified in the preliminary stage of May 2020 for the ECSC can register. Participation is free.Young people will have to demonstrate their skills in areas such as mobile & web security, crypto, reverse engineering and forensics, and the best ranked RoCSC20 competitors will have the opportunity to join other young cyber talents from 20 European countries to represent Team Europe at the International Cyber Security Challenge 2021.The value of the prizes awarded varies; in the Junior category: 500 euros (3rd place), 1,000 euros (2nd place) and 1,500 euros (1st place), while for those ranked 4 to 15 special prizes will be offered. The same prize pool is available for the Senior category.The special prizes will be awarded only to those who have solved at least one exercise, and in order to be eligible for the prizes the players must send the presentation of the solutions to contact@cyberedu.ro. Also, those who participate in the Open category will only receive points on the CyberEDU platform and are not eligible for prizes.The Romanian Cyber Security Challenge - RoCSC competition is organised by the National Cyberint Centre of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Computer Emergency Response Team - CERT-RO and the National Association for Information Systems Security - ANSSI, together with partners Orange Romania, Bit Sentinel, CertSIGN, Cisco, and KPMG.The tests are designed by Bit Sentinel and CertSign.#RoCSC20, a Capture The Flag (CTF) competition, replaces the final stage of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2020 (ECSC), postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was to take place in Vienna on November 24, 2020.