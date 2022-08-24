First European certification in Romania in earth construction, brought by Universitatea de Vest of Timisoara

In the Urban Garden of the Universitatea de Vest (West University) of Timisoara (UVT) was held on Wednesday, the first European certification in Romania in construction with earth, in the European Credit System for Education and Vocational Training (ECVET).

The ECVET modules for acquiring competence in earth construction, under the aegis of the UNESCO Chair "Earth Architecture, Constructive Cultures and Sustainable Development", are designed to be used worldwide in a wide range of different economic, geographical, cultural and learning environments. Both the content of the educational material and the wide range of competence acquired by the trained people allow the adaptation of the training courses from the level of beginners to that of professionals or specialists.

"Traditions are very popular in Banat. Among them are the techniques of building houses from earth. We also welcome awareness campaigns, which include documenting, practicing and transmitting local construction techniques with earth, on the verge of extinction, so that the beneficiaries are prepared to maintain their homes made of earth. The Universitatea de vest (West University) of Timisoara brought the first certification of this type in Romania, through the ECVET Modules for acquiring competence in building with earth," UVT rector Marilen Pirtea said in a statement sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The class held on Wednesday at UVT was coordinated by UVT PhD student Alina Negru, member of RHeA, and addressed those who have a basic knowledge and at the beginner level of the constructive and decorative earth material. The participants are part of the cultural initiative About the Earth, as representatives of some specialized collaborators of the UVT such as Recult, the Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Timis, Landscape Studio.

This training is possible thanks to the European Network Learn - Earth, as well as the associations of Terrapia, Hlina (Sdruzeni hlineneho stavitelstvi) and Earth & Crafts, which are active in the European environment of the rehabilitation of the heritage from the earth.