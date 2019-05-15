First explanations of Doina Pana after the emergence of explosive hypotheses related to its mercury poisoning

PSD Deputy Chairman Doina Pană, former Minister of Forests in the Mihai Tudose Cabinet, submitted on Tuesday evening to STIRIPESURSE.RO that she rejects any interpretation that would induce the idea that her former head of cabinet or anyone else would have indicated it in the file found at DIICOT on mercury poisoning.

“Under no circumstances, public intervention or interview, I have not indicated any person as a suspect in my DIICOT case. Any name that appeared in the media as potentially involved in my case is a speculation that belongs exclusively to the authors of those articles and is not supported by any statement that belongs to me.

Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, I did not speculate on this case.

I firmly reject any interpretation that would induce the idea that my former head of cabinet or anyone else would have been indicated by me to be involved in this case.

As a matter of fact, it is natural to call upon the people who were around me, but this does not mean that they are guilty!

I have not blamed any person and I inform through you, that I reserve the right to act in court all the persons that will continue to say that I have done it.

I trust that the guilty persons will stand trial at the end of the investigation. Until then, as I have been silent for more than a year, I will not make any statements, " Doina Pană said.

• DIICOT prosecutors are investigating after former minister Doina Pana said she allegedly have been mercury poisoned. The investigation focuses on the offenses of establishing an organized criminal group and attempting to kill, and in the case has already been heard Doina Pana. The former minister filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Romanian Police, but the case was sent to DIICOT. Pana had also filed several medical papers to show that the quantity of mercury found in her body was double than normal.

• Former Minister of Waters and Forests Doina Pană said she allegedly have been mercury poisoned.

• “The problem is old and I would have not intervened public unless it was that press article that led to a very serious situation. I was Minister of Forests in the Tudose government when it happened. I started to feel very bad and went to a doctor when I found out that I had very high heart problems, I followed treatment, but I felt worse. I then made a toxicological analysis where I discovered I was intoxicated with mercury in large quantities. I did not complain to the police until I resigned. It's an on-going investigation and I hope they catch the perpetrators. "said Doina Pană, at Antena 3.