First Multifunctional Center for Autism Recovery and Research, opening in Romania

The Autism Voice Association is opening the first Multifunctional Center for Autism Recovery and Research in Romania, alongside NN Romania, supporting the initiative with a 200,000-euro donation, and other partners, informs a press release sent on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

The Autism Voice Institute becomes functional as of Thursday,and lays the foundations for research in the field at the local level, bringing to Romania innovative recovery programs including for teenagers and adults diagnosed with this condition.

The center will contribute to the development and application of therapies adapted to the needs of patients, to the monitoring of the evolution of their recovery and integration, and to a better understanding of the spread of disorders from the autistic spectrum, the release explains.

"After 14 years of activity in support of children with autism, through our centers and programs, and after an extensive fund-raising campaign, we are opening the doors of the first Multifunctional Center for Autism Recovery and Research in Romania. The need for an institute started from the children with whom I have worked in the past and who today are teenagers and adults do not have access to dedicated support programs or support institutions. The aim of the institute is to provide an environment where anyone diagnosed with a spectrum disorder can be seen, heard, understood and to receive the support he or she needs, not only in developing their skills, but also to fend for themselves," Anca Dumitrescu, president of Autism Voice, said in the press release.

The center includes areas dedicated to the research and development of therapies and work rooms intended for therapy sessions, school integration, professional training or counseling, but also self-independence programs, such as LIFE Autism.

The LIFE Autism program incorporates the teaching of social skills, group relations, communication, independence and behavioral regulation.

The curriculum of the program includes specific skills - functional academic skills in mathematics or the Romanian language, using money, using a laptop or writing a text message, but also general objectives expanded on already existing skills, such as reducing dependence on support or self-regulation and self -monitoring of behaviors and activities.

"The Autism Voice Institute needs continued financial support to support the work and programs for people diagnosed with autism. Companies that want to join the mission of Autism Voice can get involved by redirecting 20 percent of the profit tax or 3.5 percent of the income tax, and individuals can donate 2 euros by sending an SMS with the text VOCE to number 8844," adds the association.