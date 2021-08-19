The first Romanian documentary film about society games, titled "Jocumentar", and it is addressed to all those interested in the industry of these games, as well as those who have no connection with the field, will be presented for the first time at the Arta Cinema in central Targu Mures.

"On August 31, 2021, starting with 19:00, Jocozaur presents, in a national premiere, the "Jocumentar" film, the first Romanian documentary film about society games. The premiere will take place at the Arta Cinema, on Piata Trandafirilor 35-37, in Targu Mures. The Jocozaur team awaits all those who are interested and passionate about the game world to the premiere of their new soul project. The event will be followed by a Q&A session with certain film actors. We prepared for you interesting speeches and many answers to pertinent questions, a complex material, where there was a great deal of work made from the heart, for many months. It was a long road, but the joy of seeing it through is even larger, and will truly be infinite if we will discover that our primordial goal, that of influencing people's lives for the better, was reached," the administrator of Jocozaur, Gabor Nagy, said in a press release.

According to the press release, Jocumentar is the first documentary film about society games in Romania, and it is addressed to those that own society games shops, club representatives, designers, content creators, festival organizers with the same theme, but especially to those who never opened the door to this world full of opportunities, beautiful moments, smiles and satisfaction, Agerpres informs.

"We are speaking of a unified whole, meant to bring into foreground several perspectives, so as the spectator can manage to visualize this new world in a very short time, without having the need to go through all the stages which will objectively expose the details of an area so complex," Gabor Nagy stressed.