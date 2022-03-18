First Romanian social pharmacy sends drugs worth 200K RON to Ukrainian hospitals

The first pharmacy with social enterprise status in Romania, which is functioning in Sangeorgiu de Mures, announced on Friday that it has succeeded in sending three transports of drugs and medicines to the hospitals in Cernauti, Kyiv and Mariupol, the total value of the items being over 200,000 RON, but draws attention that financial resources are still needed to support the humanitarian action.

"There is still need for resources, of which the most efficient are money donations, because they can be easily converted into medicine or maximum necessity food. The companies receive and pay a bill for products on the maximum emergency list. The products remain in custody and leave with the first transport to the hospital in Ukraine. We have managed up to now to send medicine directly to the hospitals in Ukraine worth over 200,000 RON through three transports. In just 48 hours since receiving the urgent medicine list, they have reached Cernauti and then Kyiv and Mariupol. On 15.03.2022 we sent shipment, in which beside a generator and urgent medicine we also delivered a ton of flour and yeast. You should know that the Angelia Hospital in Cernauti, which we are in contact with, is treating wounds, diseases but also hunger. Each day this hospital transports to Kyiv over 1,000 kilograms of bread and returns daily to Cernauti with refugees," said the manager of the Social Pharmacy, Marius Dumitrescu, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to Dumitrescu, people only need to fill out a form on the website of the Social Pharmacy and to write in the sum they're donating, after which they receive the bill by e-mail.

The Social Pharmacy is an independent unit that does not receive subsidies or European funds from any institution, has obtained the social enterprise certificate issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for respecting the criteria of social economy, allotting minimum 90% of its profit to the social purpose and statutory reserve.