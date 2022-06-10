First time firings with HIMARS of Romanian Army

The Ministry of National Defense informs that, between June 8th and 10th, at the National Training Center for Anti-Aircraft Defense General Ion Bungescu from southeastern Capu Midia, firings took place for the first time with the HIMARS system entered into the endowment of the 8th Tactical Operational Missiles Brigade Alexandru Ioan Cuza in 2021, a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The firings took place in the margins of the exercises Unirea 22 and Viforul 22, carried out by structures within the 8th Tactical Operative Missiles Brigade Alexandru Ioan Cuza based on a fictitious scenario, which aimed to practice techniques, tactics and procedures to ensure the support by fire of a force group that carries out the operation of defending the coast.

The acquisition of the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) was established by the Law number 46/2018 for the realization of the Indirect Fire Support Capability related to the endowment programme Multiple Launcher System of Rockets with High Range - HIMARS, recalls the Ministry of National Defense.

The document provides for the purchase of three systems with 18 launch installations each, including, but not limited to, ammunition, control command elements, sensors, logistical support, maintenance, cryptographic and special equipment, as well as personnel training service at all necessary levels.

"For Romania, achieving the capability of indirect fire support is of essential security interest and contributes significantly both to the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America and to the fulfillment of the commitments assumed by our country within NATO. Multiple rocket launcher systems, an important part of the land artillery system, act independently or integrated with the other systems to carry out their missions. Due to the interoperability character, multiple rocket launcher systems can be made available to NATO, in order to fulfill the commitments assumed by Romania within the Alliance and the regional initiatives. The HIMARS system has proven its operational maturity in real conflicts, being tested during military operations," the Ministry of National Defense says.