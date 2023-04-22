Five earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.3 and 3.4 occurred in Romania on Saturday, four in Gorj county and one in Vrancea, according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development of Earth Physics (INCDFP).

In Gorj county, four surface earthquakes occurred in an interval of approximately four hours, the largest having a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. The magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred at 10:06 local time, at a depth of 16 kilometers, near the following cities: 16 km northwest of Targu Jiu, 66 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, 69 km south of Hunedoara , 84 km south of Deva, 97 km east of Resita, 99 km west of Ramnicu Valcea. The other three earthquakes in Gorj had magnitudes of 2.3, 2.7 and 2.8 on the Richter scale, told Agerpres.

The earthquake in Vrancea county, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale, occurred at 1:08 local time, at a depth of 74 kilometers, near the cities: 37 km northwest of Focsani, 72 km south of Bacau, 74 km southwest from Barlad, 80 km east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 85 km north of Buzau, 99 km east of Brasov.

Since the beginning of April, 21 earthquakes have occurred in the seismic zones of Vrancea and Oltenia, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.4 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.